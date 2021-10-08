TMS, Ep 16: Coal crunch, Uber India president Q&A, RBI policy, TCS results

As India’s economy bounces back from the pandemic, a severe power crisis threatens to derail the recovery, even as the festive season approaches. Power plants that burn coal are running out of stocks at a time when India’s industrial power demand has surged. What is causing this coal shortage? And does this mean massive power cuts might be in the offing?

Even as businesses were recovering after the first Covid wave last year, the second one struck India earlier this year and hit all businesses, including ride-sharing platforms, as well as the broader economy. Now that the coronavirus situation is getting better and the economy is on a recovery path, how is the ride-sharing business faring? In an exclusive interview with Business Standard's Surajeet Das Gupta, Uber president for India and South Asia, Prabhjeet Singh, seemed upbeat about the business recovery. He said he was bullish on segments like autorickshaw and also spoke about his company's India R&D work, and the implementation of social security benefits for gig workers.

Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the outcome of the RBI’s three-day monetary policy meet at 10 am today. There are expectations that the central bank will keep key interest rates unchanged. However, volatility could be on the cards for D-Street, as the RBI’s views on policy normalisation, GDP growth, inflation trajectory, and G-SAP quantum will lay the road map for days ahead. That apart, IT major will kickstart the Q2 earnings season later in the day. What could the company’s numbers look like, and what are the other key drivers for the markets today?

India wants data related to Indian users stored and processed within India’s borders. Under its plan, which first made headlines in early 2018, it will be mandatory for companies collecting critical consumer data to store and process them in data centres present within the country’s borders. So, what is a data centre and why is it important with respect to India’s plan?

