TMS, Ep 16: Coal crunch, Uber India president Q&A, RBI policy, TCS results

-
ALSO READ
TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.5% to Rs 9,008 cr, misses estimates
TCS Q1 PAT up 28.5% YoY; India business down 14.1% due to second wave
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Here is why TCS shares declined 4% today despite a strong Q4 earnings show
Uber Connect saw 3X demand in May, driven by grocery and drug deliveries
-
As India’s economy bounces back from the pandemic, a severe power crisis threatens to derail the recovery, even as the festive season approaches. Power plants that burn coal are running out of stocks at a time when India’s industrial power demand has surged. What is causing this coal shortage? And does this mean massive power cuts might be in the offing?
***
Even as businesses were recovering after the first Covid wave last year, the second one struck India earlier this year and hit all businesses, including ride-sharing platforms, as well as the broader economy. Now that the coronavirus situation is getting better and the economy is on a recovery path, how is the ride-sharing business faring? In an exclusive interview with Business Standard's Surajeet Das Gupta, Uber president for India and South Asia, Prabhjeet Singh, seemed upbeat about the business recovery. He said he was bullish on segments like autorickshaw and also spoke about his company's India R&D work, and the implementation of social security benefits for gig workers.
***
Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the outcome of the RBI’s three-day monetary policy meet at 10 am today. There are expectations that the central bank will keep key interest rates unchanged. However, volatility could be on the cards for D-Street, as the RBI’s views on policy normalisation, GDP growth, inflation trajectory, and G-SAP quantum will lay the road map for days ahead. That apart, IT major TCS will kickstart the Q2 earnings season later in the day. What could the company’s numbers look like, and what are the other key drivers for the markets today?
***
India wants data related to Indian users stored and processed within India’s borders. Under its data localisation plan, which first made headlines in early 2018, it will be mandatory for companies collecting critical consumer data to store and process them in data centres present within the country’s borders. So, what is a data centre and why is it important with respect to India’s data localisation plan?
***
Get answers to all these questions and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU