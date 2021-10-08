Indian, Chinese troops engaged in brief face-off in Arunachal: Report

-
ALSO READ
Confrontation between China, India with PLA troops back in Eastern Ladakh
Monitoring activities by PLA: Army on eastern Ladakh situation
India, China to hold 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks on April 9
India, China militaries hold talks to resolve border dispute
India, China to soon hold military talks to resolve border issues: Report
-
Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week and it was resolved following talks between local commanders of the two sides as per established protocols, people familiar with the development said on Friday.
It is learnt that the face-off took place after a Chinese patrol tried to enter Indian territory and the troops of China's People's Liberation Army were forced back.
The incident came to light days before another round of high-level military talks between the two sides on the eastern Ladakh row.
The Corps Commander level talks are likely to take place within the next three-four days, said one of the people cited above.
About the fresh face-off, the people said both sides undertake patrolling activities up to their line of perception and whenever the troops come face-to-face, the situation is managed according to established protocols.
"Physical engagement can last for a few hours prior to disengaging as per mutual understanding. However, there has been no damage to defences," said the person cited above.
"The India-China border has not been formally demarcated and, hence, there is a difference in perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the countries," the person said.
The people said maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the areas of differing perceptions has been possible by adherence to existing agreements and protocols between the two countries.
The incident took place in the midst of continuing stand-off between Indian and Chinese militaries in several areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh for nearly 17 months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU