TMS, Ep 26: Vax milestone, Q&A with Meesho CEO, RIL results, & open source

India has reached a crucial milestone in its fight against Covid-19. This will not only help us come out of the pandemic faster, but will also give our economy a boost. Let's find out how.

***

Social commerce platform has already established itself as an alternative to e-commerce platforms in India’s smaller towns. It recently raised $570 million in funding at a valuation of $4.9 billion. Now what is its next-stage plan? How does it plan to disrupt the grocery market? Will it have to go for another round of fundraising anytime soon? CEO Vidit Aatrey answered these and many more questions in this exclusive interview with Business Standard’s Surajeet Das Gupta.

***

All eyes will be on Reliance Industries today, as the company is scheduled to announce its September quarter numbers. Will it spring a surprise? Let’s see what leading brokerages expect.

***

We often hear about open-source and proprietary software – and indeed the concept of open source itself. What are these? How did the idea originate? And how is open source driving modern-day inventions? We answer all these questions in this explainer.

***

Let’s listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.