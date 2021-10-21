Top headlines: RIL shareholders approve Saudi appointment; setback for Zee

RIL shareholders pass resolution to add chairman as director

Ltd said on Thursday that a required majority of its shareholders have passed the resolution to appoint Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as an independent director to the conglomerate's board.

A little over 98% of the total votes polled on the resolution were in favour of Al-Rumayyan's addition, Reliance said in a statement. The announcement comes a day ahead of RIL's Q2 results. Read more

Bombay HC asks Zee to call the EGM as requisitioned by Invesco

In a setback for Enterprises, Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the company to call an EGM as requisitioned Zee's largest shareholder The bench suggested a neutral chairperson, including anyone from the corporate world, lawyer or retired judge should head the meeting.

Zee said it will inform the court of the EGM date by Friday morning. Read more

Centre approves 3% hike for central govt employees

Ahead of festive season, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a 3% hike in (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for the central government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1, 2021, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Prior to this, in July the government had decided to hike the DA for central government employees by 11%, from 17% to 28%. After this hike, the DA will increase to 31%. Read more

says its booster shot is 95.6% effective against symptomatic Covid

Inc. and BioNTech SE said a booster shot of their Covid-19 vaccine restored full protection in a large study, results that are likely to bolster the argument for giving a third dose more widely.

A booster was 95.6% effective against symptomatic Covid in the study, which followed 10,000 people aged 16 and older, the companies said on Thursday. Read more