TMS, Ep 28: Q2 results, capital account convertibility, in-app purchases

From early-bird corporate results for the July-September quarter, it might appear that India Inc is doing well in terms of sales, but there is a squeeze on margins, especially for manufacturing and consumer companies, as a result of higher input costs. So what does that mean for companies going forward?
***
In a recent industry event, RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Shankar, said that India was on cusp of complete Capital Account Convertibility. While analysts see FPI inflows rising by $20 billion per year due to the move, there are a few red flags that the govt and the RBI need to address.
***
Ratings downgrades continue to pour in for India as valuations remain exceedingly high. After UBS, now Nomura has cut Indian equities’ rating, as valuations have surpassed pre-Covid times. Will this valuation-based correction last? And which stocks are likely to be worst hit?
***
If an app is free to download, does it mean it is really and truly free? Often, we see that an app is listed as free on the Apple App Store and Google Play, but they have something called in-app purchases. What are these in-app purchases? Are they essential or incremental to the user experience?
***
Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
