India needs to reduce dependence on import of crude oil: Nitin Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
India to allow ethanol-based 'flex engines' in vehicles: Gadkari
India's palm oil imports to drop 9% as farmers expand oilseeds area
Govt will mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari
India's new oil minister dials OPEC countries as higher fuel prices pinch
Sunflower oil imports could jump to record as prices dip below soyoil
-
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the country imports petrol and diesel worth Rs 8 lakh crore and it will increase to Rs 25 lakh crore in the next five years if the trend of its utilisation continues.
"India currently spends nearly Rs 8 lakh crore on import of diesel and petrol, which may increase to Rs 25 lakh crore in next five years, if the trend continues. Diesel and petrol are not good for environment," Gadkari said while addressing a business meeting organised by International Vaish Federation in Delhi on Monday.
He further said that the people of Delhi need not be told about the pollution that happens due to petrol and diesel.
Pitching people to switch to alternative fuels for vehicles, the union minister said, "I urged the investors to take interest in manufacturing ethanol and other cleaner and indigenous fuels to reduce dependence on import of the crude oil."
Gadkari also said that in the future country's public transport will witness a change and will switch to alternative fuel. "In electric vehicles, we have lithium-ion batteries. About 80 per cent of lithium-ion battery is being manufactured within the country. In the next six months, we will achieve 100 per cent of its manufacturing in the country. Its cost is also reducing," he said.
The Union Minister also said that state-run discoms are running on losses. "Situation of state-run Discoms are very bad and are running on losses. In power, their principle is 'more generation, more losses, no generation, no losses'," he said.
"In the near future, India would need more power as there is a probability that economic growth of the country will accelerate. So, probably in December, January, February, March, April and May, we may face the problem of power shortage," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU