TMS, Ep 44: Delhi pollution, Udaan Q&A, markets, and flex-fuel vehicles

Winter in Delhi is not pleasant anymore. The nip in the air brings pollutants, smoke and soot with it, turning the sky of the national capital and adjoining regions toxic grey. People curtail their outings, schools are shut and the government looks for answers every time. It not only adversely affects the health but also derails a lot of economic activities. At a time when we are seeing post-pandemic economic rebound, it is worth examining how affects Delhi’s business climate. How did Udaan manage not only to sustain itself but also grow in spite of the pandemic disruption? What adjustments did it have to make? What is the B2B e-commerce retailer’s next big target? Is it planning to add new segments and areas? And what about taking the model to other countries? Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar answers these and more questions in an exclusive interview. Shares of cement companies have delivered up to 180 per cent returns on a year-to-date basis as rising input costs forced companies to hike prices.

However, recent reports suggest that cement companies, especially in the Delhi-NCR region, are refraining from further hikes, with some companies already announcing rate cuts. Will this development halt the rally in cement shares? The soaring prices of petrol and diesel are forcing countries worldwide to cut dependence on gasoline and switch to some other alternative fuel. India, which imports about 80 per cent of petrol it consumes, is also following the suit. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said earlier this month that flexible-fuel engines -- or the flex engines as they are called -- will be made mandatory in India. What exactly are flex-fuel vehicles? What other fuel do they need to run? And how feasible are they? Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.