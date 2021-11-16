Mamata likely to visit Delhi next week, discuss state issues with Modi

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit New Delhi next week and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss issues such as dues to the state and increased BSF jurisdiction, a highly-placed source said on Tuesday.
Banerjee is likely to visit the national capital on November 22 and return to Kolkata on November 25, he said.
"During her three-day stay in New Delhi, she may meet the PM. Banerjee is also likely to hold meetings with leaders of other political parties," the source told PTI.
Asked about the agenda of her proposed meeting with Modi, he said, "The CM will press for her long-standing demand to clear dues of the state. She will also raise her objection to the Centre's decision to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km from the international border."
The Trinamool Congress chief had earlier said that the Centre's move was only meant to "torture common people" and written a letter to Prime Minister Modi raising objections over the issue.
