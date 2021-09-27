TMS-Ep 7: India's new e-commerce rules, power challenges, Sensex at 60,000

There seems to be a difference of opinion within the government on the proposed The finance ministry, the ministry of corporate affairs, and NITI Aayog have all raised objections to certain clauses in the new draft eCommerce rules, especially those related to associated entities being listed as sellers on e-commerce platforms, and the potential abuse of dominant position by companies. How serious are these differences? Or is it just part and parcel of any robust policy-making process?

***

has thrown up key challenges for power companies and there is an urgent need for them to limit their coal-based production and increasingly move to non-carbon generation. And as the power sector moves to renewables, there is bound to be some disruption. Business Standard's Jyoti Mukul spoke to Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha on how his company is addressing the concerns around carbon emissions, what are the challenges being faced, and the need for flexibility in the power market. Listen to this exclusive interview.

***

Our benchmark indices scaled fresh lifetime highs last Friday, defying a weak global mood. But, in recent weeks, global analysts have scaled back their bullish bets in view of a likely spillover of the potential default at China’s Evergrande. And there also are the imminent taper by the US Fed, and a rise in infections due to the delta variant of coronavirus. So, does that mean a market correction is on the cards? And, should you really be worried?

***

If your employer shut shop and did not issue you Form 16, does it mean that you do not have to pay tax or file a return? What should you do if your employer deducts TDS but does not issue a certificate? We explain all that you know, and you don't know, about Form 16, TDS certificate, Form 16 part A, Form 16 part B, Form 26AS, Income Tax portal, and things to remember as a taxpayer