Bharat Bandh to bring Kerala to a grinding halt on Monday

The Bharat Bandh, announced by the agitating and supported by opposition parties, will turn into a lockdown in on Moday with both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF backing it.

The state has already announced that all university examinations scheduled for Monday would be postponed. Public transport including buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws will be off the road, but private vehicles can apply.

Shops and establishments would remain shut. Essential services like milk booths and medical shops will, however, function.

CPI-M's acting state Secretary A. Vijayaraghavan, in a statement, called upon the people of to cooperate with the Bharat Bandh and to express solidarity with the agitating of the country.

Leader of Opposition, V.D. Satheeshan, told media persons that the struggle of the has to be given support and hence the Congress and the opposition UDF have extended support to the Bharat Bandh on Monday. He called upon people to support the farmers who were fighting against the "draconian" farm laws.

Police are on high alert over the Bharat Bandh which would bring life to a standstill in the state. The DGP has directed district Police Superintendents, especially in north Kerala to be on high alert over anti-social elements taking law into their hands.

