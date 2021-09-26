Bharat Bandh to bring Kerala to a grinding halt on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for 'Bharat Bandh' on September 25
M&M to halt production for 7 days due to chip shortage, sees 25% output cut
Bank officers' union extends support to 'Bharat Bandh' by farmers on Sep 27
Andhra Pradesh govt extends support to farmers call for Bharat Bandh
Adequate security measures to be taken for 'Bharat bandh': Delhi Police
-
The Bharat Bandh, announced by the agitating farmers and supported by opposition parties, will turn into a lockdown in Kerala on Moday with both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF backing it.
The state has already announced that all university examinations scheduled for Monday would be postponed. Public transport including buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws will be off the road, but private vehicles can apply.
Shops and establishments would remain shut. Essential services like milk booths and medical shops will, however, function.
CPI-M's acting state Secretary A. Vijayaraghavan, in a statement, called upon the people of Kerala to cooperate with the Bharat Bandh and to express solidarity with the agitating farmers of the country.
Leader of Opposition, V.D. Satheeshan, told media persons that the struggle of the farmers has to be given support and hence the Congress and the opposition UDF have extended support to the Bharat Bandh on Monday. He called upon people to support the farmers who were fighting against the "draconian" farm laws.
Kerala Police are on high alert over the Bharat Bandh which would bring life to a standstill in the state. The DGP has directed district Police Superintendents, especially in north Kerala to be on high alert over anti-social elements taking law into their hands.
--IANS
aal/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU