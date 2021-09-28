TMS, Ep 8: Sebi board meeting, Auto PLI scheme, Virat Kohli's T20 captaincy

Market regulator Sebi is holding a crucial meeting of its board today. Among the most important topics on its agenda are measures to allow private equity firms to acquire or set up their own asset management companies. In a move that could give the founders of new-age companies more flexibility to raise capital before going public, the regulator is expected to ease the framework governing superior voting rights. It may also operationalise the framework to allow setting up of gold spot and social stock exchanges. Markets will be keenly watching the decisions taken at the meeting today.

***

Emission reduction is the need of the hour as we face a climate change challenge. And electric vehicles are going to play a pivotal role in this. However, the government's recent policy decisions might leave the electric two-wheeler industry, which has seen a lot of action recently, out in the cold.

***

The power, fame and following that come with the captaincy of a cricket team often make a cricketer a darling of brands in India. But Virat Kohli has chosen to relinquish a part of that glory. Will it affect his popularity? Will there be an impact on the advertising sweepstakes?

***

Moving to a new city is not easy. From finding a house to figuring out the commute and language, among other things, can all be a bit too much. And, if you happen to own a vehicle and are moving to another state, the paperwork gets multiplied. But now there's a new system of vehicle registration to make life simpler for vehicle owners: The BH-series vehicle registration plates.

***

