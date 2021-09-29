TMS, Ep 9: Escorts saga, Punit Goenka, emergency-use authorisation

-
Has life come full circle for the Nanda family of Escorts? Existing investor Kubota Corporation is said to be in talks to become a controlling shareholder of the tractor manufacturer. What does it stand to gain? And what will this means for the Nanda family?
Punit Goenka, chief executive of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, keeps his smile – both in good times and bad. The 46-year-old remained calm even when foreign investors tried to unseat him from the company founded by his father, Subhash Chandra. Goenka's ability to stay at ease in difficult times is probably what helped Zee Entertainment rise from a financially stressed broadcaster to one of India's largest, steadiest and most profitable media companies. What differentiates this unflappable CEO from his father?
Rise in US bond yield and crude oil price, along with concerns over the Chinese power crunch, dragged the benchmark Indian indices lower for the first time in 4 days on Tuesday. The Sensex fell nearly 1,000 points yesterday, while the Nifty50 fell to 17,750 levels intra-day. Will bears tighten their grip on the markets on Wednesday or will market bulls wrestle their way back on Dalal Street?
The World Health Organization has so far approved Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma majors Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use. And there is this term 'Emergency Use Authorisation', or EUA, which is being used for vaccines or drugs that get the drug regulator's nod. But what does EUA for Covid vaccine mean?
Find answers to all these questions in this podcast.
