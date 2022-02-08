TMS Ep103: Lata Mangeshkar, B-school survey, markets, digital assets

-
-
Lata Mangeshkar is as relevant in this age of mobile apps, as she was seven decades ago in the era of gramophones. Her voice not just spins magic, but the money too. It has been dominating the Indian music economy for decades now. Take a peek into another aspect of the veteran singer’s magical voice -- the business side of it. After the legendary singer, let us move on to India’s top business schools. The latest survey conducted by Business Standard cuts the clutter and lists the best business schools of the country for you A recent news report claimed that most management schools across the country were able place all the students within hours of the placement season taking off.
After the pandemic, most companies are on a hiring spree. But for them, the picture didn’t look as good on Dalal Street. Benchmark indices have turned negative for the year with Monday’s 1.7% slide in the markets. Analysts fear a double digit fall in benchmark indices is possible as markets are not fully pricing global headwinds. Budget euphoria may well be waning away on Dalal Street, but some of its announcements are still fresh in people’s imaginations. Virtual digital assets are one of them. Find out about it and more in this episode of the podcast.
