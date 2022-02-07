J&K becomes first UT to be integrated with national single window system

-
ALSO READ
Over 140 million free health IDs generated so far: Lok Sabha informed
Govt creating unique IDs of farmers enrolled under agri-schemes: Tomar
Single window system launched, to improve ease of doing business
Vaishno Devi stampede: J&K Lt Gov Manoj Sinha orders high level inquiry
Rs 3-trillion new Discoms Reform Scheme: Why it might work this time?
-
Jammu and Kashmir has become the first Union Territory to be integrated with the national single window system as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha launched the J&K single-window portal, integrating it with the national single-window system.
While 130 industrial services have been made online on a single-window system, over 160 more services would be integrated this year, the Lt Governor said.
In a series of tweets, the Lt Governor said his administration is linking Jammu and Kashmir into a web of partnerships with the domestic and foreign companies and ensuring global best practices in our regulatory institutions and system.
In the last one year since the launch of the new Industrial development scheme, our policies have evolved to make Jammu and Kashmir more competitive and more lucrative for industries and service enterprises, Sinha said.
In January last year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a new industrial developmental scheme (IDS) with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investment and to take industrial development to the block level.
After years of poor performance in industrialisation, Jammu- Kashmir is at a new stage in its development trajectory. We are committed to strengthening the industrial ecosystem in a manner that the benefits percolate to all sections of our society in Jammu-Kashmir, he said.
The Lt Governor said J&K is the first UT to be integrated with the National Single Window System.
We are ensuring 'Ease of Doing Business' & 'Ease of Living' through minimum regulatory compliance burden.
We are linking Jammu Kashmir into a web of partnership with the domestic and foreign companies and ensuring global best practices in our regulatory institutions and systems, Sinha said.
We are also giving focused attention to the growth of dynamic sectors including real estate, horticulture and tourism to create large employment opportunities, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU