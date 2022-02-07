SC to hear Haryana govt appeal against HC stay on quota law on Feb 11

-
The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear on February 11 the appeal of the Haryana government challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting an interim stay on its law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state.
A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai, which was to hear the plea on Monday, deferred the hearing to Friday as the matter could not be heard due to the paucity of time.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, urged the bench that the matter was urgent and may be listed for hearing on Tuesday.
As some other lawyers expressed difficulties, the bench listed the plea for consideration on February 11.
Earlier, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, on February 4, had agreed to post the plea of Haryana for urgent hearing.
The high court on February 3 had granted interim stay on the Haryana government law on pleas filed by various industry associations from Faridabad and other bodies in the state including Gurgaon.
The high court admitted multiple petitions against the implementation of the law -- Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the counsel of one of the petitioners had said.
The Act provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15 after being notified in November last year. It applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000.
The Act is applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms, and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages, or other remuneration for manufacturing, carrying on business, or rendering any service in Haryana.
In March 2021, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020.
