TMS Ep104: Brands & politics, Vinita Gupta, markets, Central Vista

The appeal of global brands cuts across religious, linguistic and national barriers. Most of them follow a simple rule while dealing with politically and socially charged themes -- steer clear. But some companeis sometimes stir up controversies by treading into the unfamiliar terrain of politics. Recent social media posts of some global brands on Pakistan’s ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ is one such example. It backfired and the companies were forced to issue clarifications.
Take a peek into this tricky subject. After global giants’ PR disaster, let us now move on to a homegrown multinational company’s big strides towards becoming world’s largest generic pharmaceutical firm. In conversation with Business Standard’s Sohini Das, Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta shared her company’s growth plans in the US and in China. Meanwhile, some analysts have issued a buy call on Lupin whose shares dipped to Rs 786 apiece on Tuesday. Let us now see if investors can benefit from the Brent crude rally too? Brent crude prices have been on a one-way rally since the start of the year, rising about 20% so far in 2022. This has pulled back equities from their recent highs as oil price rise can lead to inflation and hamper the government’s import bills. We find out if investors can benefit from this. From Mumbai’s bustling Dalal Street, let us now shift our focus to the quiet central axis of New Delhi, the manicured lawns, gardens and buildings around India Gate and Raisina Hill which are now giving way to the government’s Central Vista Project. Find out how this area will look like once it is completed and more in this episode of the podcast.
