Bhupinder Singh Honey's ED custody extended till February 11

A Special Court in Jalandhar on Tuesday extended the ED custody of Bhupinder Singh Honey -- nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi arrested in a money laundering case, till February 11, officials said.
Honey was presented in the court after his ED custody expired on Tuesday. The prosecution moved a plea before the court seeking more custody.
He was arrested in a money laundering case pertaining to illegal mining in Punjab.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that Honey was required to be questioned more.
On the other hand, the counsel appearing for Honey opposed the prosecution's move, saying there was no need for more custodial remand.
Sources had earlier told IANS that the ED would seek further custody of Honey as he was evasive.
Honey was arrested by the ED during the intervening night of February 3 and 4 which later got his custody till February 8.
Sources have claimed since Honey was close to Chhani, he was using the political connection to earn huge profit.
According to ED documents accessed by IANS, Honey has confessed that it the Rs 10 crore case recovered by the ED during raids belonged to him.
ED has alleged that he was getting money from illegal mining too.
On January 18, ED had conducted raids at ten different locations including Homeland Heights which is the residence of Honey.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
