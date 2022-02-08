Special commemorative stamp in memory of Lata Mangeshkar on anvil

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Union Government has decided to issue a commemorative stamp in the memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday. The Centre is currently looking at a few design options of the proposed commemorative stamp.

Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw told ANI that the initial work on the design of the commemorative stamp has begun.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Vaishnaw said, "This will be a small tribute on behalf of all of us to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who touched the hearts and lives of millions of people not just in India, but across the world. The work on the design for the stamp is currently on, and it will be launched on an appropriate occasion."

Sources aware of the developments told ANI that, currently, a team is looking at the details of the design of the proposed commemorative stamp. "The search has narrowed down on possibly three forms of the stamp. It could either be a pencil sketch stamp or a portrait of one of her most popular pictures or even a picture showing the mike in front of the face which has been hugely popular," sources said.

The government is contemplating releasing the stamp on the occasion of the birth anniversary of on September 28.

Lata Mangeshkar, who was in the hospital for over a fortnight, passed away on February 6 after multi-organ failure, caused by the post-COVID19 complications. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the late singer and also attended her final rites in the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Lata Mangeshkar, popularly known as Lata Didi, was cremated with full state honours and the Union Government had announced two-day national mourning in her memory.

