TMS Ep112: Economic recovery, Kabeer Biswas, markets, telematics

Restaurants are again teeming with diners, airports with fliers and with life. More and more people are now stepping out and loosening their purse strings, breathing new life into pandemic-ravaged sectors. The central government too has asked all states to relax or do away with additional restrictions as the active cases hovered close to two lakh 50 thousand. So how is India’s shaping up now? But there are some sectors which thrived during pandemic. Quick commerce is one of them. In an interview with Business Standard’s Surajeet Das Gupta, leading quick commerce player Dunzo’s CEO Kabeer Biswas tells about his latest funding round in which Reliance Industries picked up 25.8% stake in the firm. Biswas also shares his long-term expansion plan. After Dunzo, let us move on to the market, which was on the edge last week due to the stand-off between Russia and Ukraine.

The broader fell up to 3% during the week while benchmarks dipped half a percent. Yet, about nine stocks have surged over 15% so far in February on the back of aggressive volume support. After the markets, let us move on to the automobile sector. Like airplanes, vehicles too have their own version of ‘black box’ which monitors driving habits, vehicle usage and distances covered. They are called World over, insurance companies and taxi owners use it to track the vehicle. In India, an IRDA panel in 2019 proposed the implementation of insurance. Data from this device can be used to calculate a premium, or in services like the accident alert and theft recovery. Find out about it and more in this episode of the podcast.