Pakistan arrests 31 Indian fishermen, says they were in its territory

Pakistan's maritime authorities have arrested 31 Indian fishermen and seized five of their vessels for allegedly fishing in the country's territorial waters, officials said on Wednesday.

The Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) said that it apprehended the intruding vessels on Friday during patrolling in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) announced that it made the arrest from Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEC) on 18 February.

The PMSA said that one of its "ship apprehended five Indian fishing boats along with 31 crew."



The boats were towed to for further legal proceedings as per Pakistani Law and UN Convention on Law of the Sea, it said.

Pakistan and regularly arrest fishermen from either side for violating the maritime boundary which is poorly marked at some points.

Fishermen from Pakistan and usually end up in jails after they are arrested for fishing illegally in each other's territorial waters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)