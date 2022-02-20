Telangana CM KCR holds political discussions with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

-
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday stressed the need for all like-minded parties to join hands to resolve various issues like hunger, poverty, unemployment and the agrarian crisis facing the country after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on him at his residence here.
Pawar told reporters that Telangana had taken good steps for the welfare of farmers which were a model for the rest of the country.
"Our focus is only on development, development and development. We will meet again," he said.
Rao travelled to Silver Oak, the south Mumbai resident of Pawar, after meeting Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence 'Varsha' in the afternoon.
Rao, who was present at the press briefing along with Pawar, said the NCP chief had been supporting the movement for the creation of a separate Telangana state since 1969.
"I was here to have a political discussion with Sharad Pawar and how to take the country forward after 75 years of independence. We also discussed the need to bring the changes that are required but have not been done so far," said Rao, who heads the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
Rao said Pawar's political journey spans from being the youngest chief minister to being the senior-most leader in the country.
"His experience is valuable and it counts. Such meetings will continue," he said, adding that all leaders would meet again.
