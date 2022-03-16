TMS Ep129: KYC challenges, digital transactions, Raamdeo Agrawal, NEFT

-
ALSO READ
1 bn transactions a day on UPI quite possible in 3-5 years' time: NPCI CEO
TMS Ep110: Online gaming, Kulmeet Bawa, markets, in-car payment
TMS Ep127: Price rise, Colombo Port City, markets, IMPS
TMS Ep105: Coal crisis, Gautam Adani, RBI's policy decision, UPI Lite
UPI logs 4.52 bn transactions worth Rs 8.26 trn in Feb, lower than Jan
-
Paytm has been in the news for a while now. A few months after its IPO shook investors’ confidence in the primary market, a recent audit shook RBI’s trust in its implementation of know your customer norms. But are all financial institutions adhering to these norms? And what difficulties do they face in implementation? KYC cuts the risk of fraud in digital transactions, whose nature has changed a lot in recent years because of the pandemic. UPI is set to grow bigger now as the RBI has introduced it in feature phones too. Most other forms of digital transaction are also growing.
Find out the changing landscape of virtual transactions. Digital transactions also form the backbone of financial markets. Global stock markets, meanwhile, seem to be waiting to see the outcome of the two-day meeting of the US Federal Reserve on March 15 & 16. Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa spoke with Raamdeo Agrawal, co-founder & joint managing director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, to know how he is interpreting the situation in Ukraine, other recent developments, their impact on corporate earnings back home, and the investing opportunities in this market correction. After the markets, let’s now return to the subject of digital transactions. National Electronic Fund Transfer, or NEFT, is now a preferred mode of transaction for everyone. The RBI-managed NEFT has made near real-time movement of funds from one bank to another very easy. But how does the NEFT system operate? Find out in this episode of the podcast.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU