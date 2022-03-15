Telangana: BJP to protest suspension of MLAs in Budget session of Assembly

-
BJP MLAs in Telangana, who had been suspended during the Budget session of Legislative Assembly, on Tuesday said they would hold a protest fast on March 17 against the TRS government's alleged undemocratic attitude.
"... the Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) may stop our voice in the Assembly. But, he cannot do it outside," BJP floor leader in the Assembly Raja Singh told reporters here, flanked by two other party MLAs Eatala Rajender and M Raghunandan Rao.
He said the protest fast would be held from 11 AM to 5 PM on March 17 at the Indira Park here.
Other BJP leaders, including former MPs and MLAs, would also attend the protest, Singh said.
Raghunandan Rao said Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy rejected their request to allow them to attend the House when they met him, as per state High Court's directive, before the commencement of the session on Tuesday.
He also said they would continue their legal battle and approach the Supreme Court on the matter.
Meanwhile, state Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy hit out at the BJP over allegations of hurting democracy, citing instances of suspension of opposition MLAs from legislatures in BJP-ruled states.
The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the three BJP MLAs, suspended during the Budget session, to appear before the State Legislative Assembly Speaker on March 15 to present their views.
The three -- Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender -- were suspended on March 7, when the Budget session began, for the rest of the session.
The Budget session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday.
