'Kashmir Files' has shown the truth, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated the recently-released film The Kashmir Files and suggested that such movies should be made more often so that people can know the truth, according to media reports.
“The film has shown the truth which has been suppressed for years. Truth should be brought in the right form before the country. The truth prevailed in The Kashmir Files,” Times of India quoted the PM as saying.
Both Modi and BJP president J P Nadda were felicitated at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here for the party's victory in four states.
Addressing the meeting, Modi asked the party MPs to fight against dynasty politics as it is dangerous for democracy, sources said. To fight dynasty politics, the BJP has to put a check on such practices within the organisation, the PM said.
