TMS Ep135: Inflation, Covid-induced changes, cement stocks, gig economy

Rising crude oil prices, depreciating rupee and burgeoning raw material costs have put companies across sectors in a tight spot. But they are now better placed to pass on the rising input costs to consumers. Some have already done it partially, while others are about to. Take a peek into this inflation conundrum and the effect on consumers. Supply chain disruption caused by pandemic is also one of the reasons for soaring input costs. Meanwhile, two years ago on this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown. The Covid-19 virus had just started wreaking havoc and we were staring into the abyss like the rest of the world.
In the next two years, the virus caused unimaginable sufferings -- claiming over five lakh lives, derailing the economy and leaving millions unemployed. Now, as India surges back to normalcy, we look at how the pandemic has altered the way Indians live, work, consume and do business. The increase in prices of commodities has indeed begun weighing on most sectors. One such industry is cement, which is facing the heat of high input costs, amid concerns of weak operational performance in the near-term. Given the uncertainty, find out how investors can play the theme. Pandemic disrupted the markets’ dream run and led to loss of lakhs of jobs in the informal sector. But, at the same time, it gave rise to jobs in the gig economy. Find out more about this sector and its workers in this episode of the podcast.
