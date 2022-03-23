PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for those killed in Hyderabad fire

Prime Minister on Wednesday said he is pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic in and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Eleven migrant workers were charred to death in a major accident at a scrap godown in in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased workers, all hailing from Bihar, were sleeping in a room constructed above the godown at Bhoiguda when the incident happened, and police officials said.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, . My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying by his office.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased," he said.

