TMS Ep137: Rupee-ruble trade, Sri Lanka, FMCG stocks, payment gateway

India is exploring a rupee-rouble trade mechanism with Russia to circumvent the sanctions imposed by the US and its allies on Moscow. What are the options on the table and how feasible will they be in the long run? After Russia, let us move our focus to India’s southern shores where refugees from Sri Lanka are slowly trickling in. The effect of Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is now being felt in India too. What's the island nation’s economic condition and how it hitting India? From the foreign shores, let us see what is happening in stock markets back home.
Despite being considered a safe bet in a choppy market, investors have dumped FMCG stocks in the past few months. Know what is scaring investors away from these counters and whether there are any good investment options in this pack given their technical chart patterns. After the safe FMCG bets, let us know more about a technology which is making our transactions safe and quick. Merchants use payment gateway to accept purchases from customers. Let us see how it works in this episode of the podcast.
