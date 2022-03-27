At least 8 killed, over 40 injured in a bus accident in AP's Chittoor

-
ALSO READ
Entire state knows how frustrated Chandrababu Naidu is: Andhra CM
IndiGo flight to Tirupati diverted to Bengaluru after technical snag
Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police shuts traffic movement towards Ghazipur from UP
Toll in Bikaner-Guwahati train accident rises to 9, Rly Min to visit site
TDP chief vows to step into Assembly again only after returning to power
-
At least eight people were killed and over 40 injured in a ghastly road accident in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened late on Saturday night when the private bus they were travelling in fell into a valley on the Ghat road near Bhakarpet while negotiating a steep curve, the police added.
The victims belonged to Anantapuramu district and were on their way to a wedding engagement scheduled for Sunday morning. Over-speeding resulted in the accident, a senior police official said.
As it was pitch-dark, the rescue operation took a lot of time.
Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Ch V Appala Naidu and a team of police personnel rushed to the spot and pulled out the injured persons using ropes and shifted them to RUIA hospital in Tirupati.
Later, the bodies of the deceased were extricated from the accident site.
The Andhra Pradesh government announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and others expressed grief over the accident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU