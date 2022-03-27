West Bengal: Five held in Birbhum violence incident; arms recovered

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal: TMC, BJP continue to spar over Birbhum killings
Birbhum killings: CBI files cases, to begin probe on Saturday
Birbhum killings: CBI team reaches Bogtui village, starts investigation
Birbhum killings: Calcutta HC reserves order in a suo motu petition
CBI takes over case of Birbhum killings following Calcutta HC order
-
Five accused have been arrested in the Birbhum violence incident, police said on Saturday.
Eight live bombs, three firearms were recovered from Jagaddal, Bijpur, and Bhatpara areas in a drive conducted to seize arms and ammunition, added the police.
Following the Birbhum violence incident, a drive to seize arms and ammunition have been started in different parts of the state.
A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU