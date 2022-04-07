TMS Ep145: AC & fridge, municipal corpn, RBI policy, Nostro & Vostro A/c

-
A sudden spike in temperature in the second half of March caught everyone off guard. Heat shattered a 122 years old record and people hunkered down into their homes, pushing up the sales of air conditioners and refrigerators to a new high after two tepid years. Manufacturers of these summer products are happy but apprehensive too because of lockdown in parts of China and supply chain disruption. Meanwhile, political temperature in Delhi was also shooting up due to reunification of three municipal corporations. While it would be the largest corporation in terms of population, Mumbai’s civic body is still the wealthiest. What's the financial condition of country’s major civic bodies? After the local bodies, let us move on to inflation-- which is soaring due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
But despite inflation testing its upper tolerance limit, the Reserve Bank of India has refrained from raising interest rates. Will this week’s policy meeting be any different? Take a deep dive into what equity and bond markets expect from governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday.The world’s first stock market came up in Amsterdam during the 17th century. And it was about 1,700 km away, in Italy, where the modern banking system evolved. The terms, Nostro and Vostro, also came from that region. But what do they mean and why are they in the news now? Listen to this podcast for all the answers.
