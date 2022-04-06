Corruption case: Deshmukh sent to CBI custody till April 11 by Mumbai court

-
A special CBI court here on Wednesday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to the Central Bureau of Investigation's custody till April 11 in a corruption case registered against him and others.
The court had on Monday remanded two former aides of the NCP leader - Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze - to the CBI's custody in the corruption case.
Deshmukh (71) was undergoing treatment at state-run J J Hospital and hence the probe agency could not take his custody along with the other accused.
The senior NCP leader was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday evening and placed under arrest on Wednesday morning. He was produced before special judge VC Barde, who sent him to the CBI custody till April 11.
Deshmukh, Palande and Shinde, booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, were under judicial custody after being arrested last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.
Waze was in judicial custody after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antila bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case. The respective courts (PMLA and NIA) had allowed CBI's plea seeking their custody in the corruption case.
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had in March last year alleged that Deshmukh, the then-home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the metropolis. Deshmukh has denied the allegations.
The CBI had lodged an FIR after conducting a preliminary enquiry against Deshmukh following an order of the Bombay High Court last April.
The NCP leader had resigned from the state cabinet after the HC order.
