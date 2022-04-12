TMS Ep148: Basmati rice, Bollywood earnings, Q4 earnings, fracking

-
Why is India’s basmati rice export declining? Will movie box office earnings cross pre-pandemic level this year? Could banks shine in Q4 earnings season? What is fracking? Find all answers here India’s basmati rice export has been witnessing a decline. It plunged to its lowest in the last four years in 2021. Is Indian basmati losing its shine, or is it a temporary phase? SS Rajamouli’s RRR breached the Rs 1,000 cr collection on Monday.
Several other movies are also lined up for release in the next few days. Will they be able to give the box office its old days back? While brokerages expect Q4 earnings of Nifty50 companies to hit record peak levels, the march is expected to be driven by banks and financials. Soaring energy prices are spooking the markets and nudging countries into looking for more oil reserves. Fracking is one of the ways to extract gas and oil. What it is and why it is controversial? Listen to this episode of the Business Standard Morning Show podcast to get all the answers and more.
