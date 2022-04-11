38 cows perish as fire engulfs Ghaziabad goshala

-
ALSO READ
PM began worrying about cows ahead of polls: UP Congress chief
Priyanka slams Yogi Adityanath govt over condition of 'gaushalas' in UP
Winter session: LS likely to adjourn sine die ahead of schedule today
UP Governor hands over cheques worth Rs 2.83 crore to SHGs in Ghaziabad
High court acquits another convict in 1992 murder of Ghaziabad MLA Bhati
-
Thirty-eight cows were charred to death after a fire broke out at a dumpyard here and engulfed a cow shelter nearby, officials said.
The incident took place around 1.30 pm at the goshala in Kanawani village under the Indirapuram police station limits, they said.
According to Suraj Pandit, the operator of the Shri Krishna Goshala, there were around 150 cows at the facility at the time of the blaze, which was suspected to have been triggered by a fire in a dumpyard close to it.
District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh reached the incident site for an inspection and said a committee has been formed to probe the matter.
"According to the primary inspection, 15 to 20 cattle have died in the fire. Further details are being looked into and an inquiry is underway," Singh told reporters.
Ghaziabad police chief Muniraj G also visited the site where fire tenders were rushed to control the blaze.
Later, Circle Officer (Indirapuram) Abhay Kumar Mishra put the number of cows killed in the incident to 38. Mishra is among the members of a committee formed to probe the matter.
The other members include the chief fire officer and the chief development officer of the district. Witnesses said there is a dumpyard close to the goshala which caught fire in the afternoon amid scorching heat.
Speaking to a TV news channel, a witness claimed that locals had written to district authorities in the past about vulnerabilities due to the presence of the dumpyard so close to the cattle shelter but no steps were taken to resolve the issue.
Officials said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU