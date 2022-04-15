TMS Ep151: Inflation and monsoon, Museum of PMs, IT stocks, OROP

The summer is here, but lemons are virtually out of reach. The citrus fruit is selling at around 350 rupees a kg in wholesale markets. Prices of other vegetables, too, are going up. It’s one of the worrisome signs that the latest inflation presents. Should Indians resign to the fact that food prices and retail inflation will continue to stay high? Or, will the rain gods provide some relief?



While we wait for the monsoon to tame the surging inflation, let’s take a trip to the new Museum of Prime Ministers. PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ that showcases the stories of how the former Prime Ministers of independent India navigated the nation through different challenges during their respective tenures. Take a peek at what visitors can expect to see and experience inside the museum.

From Teen Murti Complex of New Delhi, let’s turn to the IT campuses where fourth quarter corporate earnings season began this week with TCS and Infosys announcing their results. The companies spelled upbeat revenue commentary for FY23. But they also reported their respective all-time high attrition rates, reflecting supply-side challenges. Let's take stock of the sector’s health and analyses what the results of the country’s top two IT companies signal for the industry.

The Supreme Court on March 16th said that ‘one rank, one pension’ in the armed forces is a policy decision that was not arbitrary. It upheld the ‘one rank, one pension’ scheme launched in 2015 and declined to interfere with the policy. It has been a long-standing demand of the Indian armed forces and veterans. This podcast takes a deep dive into the scheme and beyond.



