TMS Ep153: IT tracking transactions, degree courses, markets, poison pill

From using those bulky magnifying glasses and calculators to employing artificial intelligence and automated data processing, the Income Tax sleuths have indeed come a long way. With the click of a button, they can now trace all the transactions -- given that they are not ‘benami’. And recent changes in the reassessment regime has given them the right to probe any unexplained income or expenditure worth Rs 50 lakh or more done in the last 10 years. In another major change, the government has allowed undergraduate and postgraduate students to pursue two degrees simultaneously in the physical mode. What does this means for students, their course load, and their employability? After the college campuses, let us see what is happening on Dalal Street.
With Monday’s 1.7% fall, the NSE Nifty has shed nearly 6% from its recent high in just eight trading sessions. As rising bond yields, hawkish policy stance, and weak earnings’ outlook cloud sentiment, what is the near-term trajectory for the markets looks like? After the market's mayhem, let us see what is troubling Twitter. The company is trying to fend off a hostile takeover bid by one of its shareholders and world’s richest man, Elon Musk. And for this, it has invoked an old strategy called poison pill. What is it? And how will it limit Musk’s ability to raise his stake in the social media company? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.
