TMS Ep159: LIC IPO, Twitter anonymity, M&A, advanced chemistry cells

It will be the biggest IPO that India has seen so far. Apart from testing the appetite of investors, the LIC’s stake sale will also add Rs 21,000 crore to the government exchequer. After missing two deadlines, the IPO of India’s largest insurer may finally hit the primary market on May 4. Most experts believe that it will get a good response from both retail and institutional investors. Our next report tells about what the Street expects from the IPO and whether you should take a slice of this pie. Like the LIC’s price band, curiosity is surrounding Twitter’s future course too. After land and space, is all set to make his presence felt in the virtual world now. The world’s richest man -- known for taking risks and pulling off impossible -- is in all likelihood the next chief.

A free speech absolutist, he calls a digital Town Square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. Our next report tries to unravel his views to find how Musk may shape one of the world’s most influential social media platforms. Back home, India Inc is also witnessing aggressive merger and acquisitions. After PVR and Inox, the news of HDFC’s merger with HDFC Bank took many by surprise. While experts believe that the trend underlines the desire of India Inc’s cash-rich companies for inorganic growth, they are also cautioning investors. Take a dive into this trend and how can investors benefit from them. After the markets, let us move on to a technology which is very crucial to the success of electronic vehicles. Advanced chemistry cell batteries may soon be manufactured in India too, thanks to the government’s PLI scheme. These cells account for 80% of the cost of lithium-ion batteries. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more.