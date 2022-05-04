TMS Ep164: LIC IPO, G7 summit invite, MGNREGS, Corbevax vaccine

-
The much-awaited IPO of Life Insurance Corporation is set to open for subscription today, after it recorded bumper participation from anchor investors. The interest for the issue has been gaining currency, evident from its rising grey market premium and strong anchor book. Find out what analysts make of the issue and if you should subscribe to it. Analysts are bullish about the LIC IPO, like the way G7 leaders are optimistic about ‘wooing New Delhi away from its longstanding alliance with Russia’. To this end, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 leaders’ summit next month as a special guest. But, that’s easier said than done. Diplomatic efforts in the past haven’t brought about the sort of response from India that the West had hoped for.
What’s going to be the possible outcome of this latest attempt? Around 11% fewer households demanded work under the rural employment scheme MGNREGA in April. The Centre has asked officials to plug leakages in welfare schemes and at the same time, some beneficiaries are returning back to urban areas as economic activity picks up. So, what led to this fall in demand for MGNREGA work in April? The Drug Controller General of India has recently approved the emergency use of the Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for children aged five to 12. Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine. This episode of the podcast simplifies the new vaccine and elaborates how it can boost the immune response in your kid.
