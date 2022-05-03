Honoured to welcome President Ram Nath Kovind: Assam CM Himanta Biswa

-
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he was honoured to welcome President Ram Nath Kovind along with state Governor Jagdish Mukhi.
"Honoured to welcome Hon President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji along with Hon Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi. The hon'ble President will attend the Bodo Sahitya Sabha which is working to promote the Bodo language & literature," tweeted Sarma.
Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.
President of India Ram Nath Kovind is on a visit to Assam and Mizoram from May 3 to 6, 2022.
On May 4, 2022, the President will address the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Tamulpur, Assam. On the same day, he will also grace the valedictory function of the North East Festival at Guwahati, organized by the Ministry of DoNER as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
On May 5, 2022, the President will address the 16th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl.
The Bodo Sahitya Sabha was founded in 1952 and has been working for the development of literature, culture, and language. It is playing a leading role in maintaining coordination among different ethnic groups.
