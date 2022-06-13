TMS Ep192: US recession, influencer marketing, markets, global min corp tax

-
ALSO READ
Has the Meesho incident highlighted the flip side of influencer marketing?
Meesho aims to reach 100 million monthly transacting users by Dec 2022
Meesho helps digitise 400,000 sellers across India as part of 100 mn vision
Meesho launches integrated e-commerce app for buyers and sellers on Android
Meesho integrates grocery with core application; rebrands Farmiso
-
Voices warning of a possible recession in the United States are growing. Several economists and business leaders have joined the chorus, claiming the country could see a negative growth for the second quarter in a row. But there are disagreements too. US treasury secretary Janet Yellen has said that there is nothing to suggest that a “... recession is in the works”. But what if sceptics turn out to be true? A recession in the US would have far-reaching consequences for the Indian economy-- especially for the country's information technology sector. Examine how badly the Indian IT industry will be hit if the US indeed goes through a recession. IT services exports to the US surged during the pandemic, offering respite to the domestic economy. Meanwhile, pandemic also gave birth to a fresh crop of social media influencers -- whose clout continues to grow. People turn to them for tips on a host of subjects including health, latest fashion trends, gadgets etc.
But, of late, credibility of some influencers has come into question. E-commerce company Meesho sent legal notices to some social media influencers for allegedly tarnishing the image of the company. Take a peek into the world of influencer marketing.Internet commerce platform Meesho is reportedly eyeing early 2023 IPO. Meanwhile, equity markets snapped their three-week winning streak last week after the Reserve Bank of India hiked repo rate to bring down inflation. Our next report delves into the key global events that investors will track this week, and key levels to watch out on the benchmark indices. After the markets, let us move on to a global tax agreement signed to end the world’s tax havens. The pact was signed by over 137 countries to enact global minimum corporate tax on multinational companies to discourage them from shifting profits to low-tax countries. But a recent UN report claims that the tax will reduce the effectiveness of low tax rates and fiscal incentives to attract investment in developing countries. Watch this episode of the podcast to known more.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU