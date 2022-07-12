TMS Ep213: Adani's 5G bid, Erik Berglof, gold, anchor investors

-
ALSO READ
A major recession in developed countries is unlikely: AIIB chief economist
AIIB to invest $150 mn in development of data centres serving Asia
TMS Ep149: 5G spectrum prices, TDS on EPF, markets, Private 5G network
Will reduction in 5G spectrum prices keep Indian telcos flying?
TMS Ep207: Nirmala Sitharaman, GST in 5 years, oil & gas stocks, Web 5.0
-
Gautam Adani is foraying into the telcom sector. His group will take part in the 5G auction to set up private network solutions across its operations. While the resource-rich conglomerate is not entering the consumer space to provide 5G services to you and me, analysts believe that it might be just a matter of time before it tries its luck there too. In either case, the telcos are perturbed. So, how will the Adani Group’s decision to enter the sector impact established players like Jio and Airtel?
Notwithstanding economic slowdown, the revenue of Adani Group has grown manifold in the last few years, which, on the other hand, were tough on most economies. And in these tough times, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is helping Asian countries tide over the crisis. In an interview given to Business Standard’s Asit Ranjan Mishra on the sidelines of Kautilya Economic Conclave, AIIB chief economist Erik Berglof talks about the ongoing economic turmoil and how the bank played a key role in bringing India and China closer.
With financial markets facing a turbulent time, is it a good strategy to seek refuge in gold? What are the key factors that you must keep in mind before investing in the yellow metal?
The return that a good IPO offers is, at times, as good as gold. According to reports, Tata Group is planning to come up with an IPO of one of its subsidiaries, Tata Technologies, this fiscal. But before it hits the primary market, the conglomerate will have to find anchor investors -- which will not be that difficult. So who are anchor investors and why are they so important in IPO’s image building? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU