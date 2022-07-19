TMS Ep218: Remittance to India, over-tourism, markets, mobile security

During the pandemic-triggered layoffs, over 1.43 million workers returned to their home state Kerala from Gulf nations. India’s overall from the Gulf countries have seen a steep decline. But it was offset by a jump in from the US and some other nations. We attempt to understand the changing dynamics of inward and what does it mean for India.

Tourism industry was brought to its knees by the pandemic. But just like the outbound flights and inward remittances, it picked up soon. Popular destinations like Goa and Ladakh are now brimming with travelers. Visuals from Ladakh are nothing short of a breather for people living in the plains. But in April this year, when images and videos of tourists driving their SUV through pristine Pangong lake surfaced on social media platforms, people found it unpleasant. A similar misadventure by tourists in Goa was also widely slammed. Some call it a byproduct of over-tourism. Find out the ramifications of over-tourism and how it can be addressed.

From tourism, let us move on to markets. After IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies disappointed the Street with somber June quarter numbers, analysts expect and to follow a similar trend. What investors should expect from and in Q1 and key factors to watch out?

Meanwhile, early this week, markets regulator Sebi approached police alleging that someone gained access to email accounts of several employees. A battle to ward-off intruders from accessing personal and official information is on. And amid all this, is going to introduce a new feature in iPhones for an additional layer of protection. Let us know more about it in this episode of the podcast.