TMS Ep220: Windfall tax, urban flooding, recession-proof stocks, Uber files

-
ALSO READ
What is windfall tax on oil companies?
Refiners, upstream cos soar on windfall tax cut; CPCL up 11%, Oil India 8%
The state-level political dynamics behind the windfall tax on fuel exports
RIL, ONGC gain amid report govt may lower windfall tax on fuel on Friday
Uber gets into damage control with the story of a changed company post 2017
-
The government on Wednesday slashed the windfall tax on domestically- produced crude oil within three weeks after imposing it. It also reduced the levy on exports of diesel and aviation fuel. So, today, we try to find answers to two questions. What may have prompted the government to do this quick turnabout, and who all will benefit from this move?
About 176 km off the west coast of Mumbai, ONGC men are busy retrieving oil and natural gas from one of the country’s largest oilfields -- called Mumbai High Field. While on shore, as the monsoon is in full swing, Mumbai’s civic body men are working overtime to retrieve rainwater from city roads and markets. It has become an annual affair, giving sleepless nights to the municipality. Other cities are no different. A brief spell of rain brings them to a standstill. So why does a good spell of rain bring misery to urban areas rather than joy?
After the monsoon miseries, let us move on to markets which experts say are bracing for winter. Most analysts expect the US economy to enter a recession over the next few months. The impact, they said, will be felt across global financial markets. So, which sectors and stocks are investment-worthy amid this uncertainty?
After markets, let us focus on a recent controversy involving a cab aggregator. From lobbying world leaders to circumventing local regulations, Uber indulged in many shady practices in its aggressive bid to spread business. And when The Guardian, under the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists or ICAJ, unearthed the dark secrets hidden in its closet, the ride-sharing company blamed it on its former CEO. This episode of the podcast offers insight into the Uber files and more.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU