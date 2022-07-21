India adopts US' joint statement on cooperation of global supply chains

-
ALSO READ
At Ministerial Conference, WTO faces litmus test on food security issue
Arctic Council resumes circumpolar meet without Russia: Joint statement
WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference: Food security, vax equity to top agenda
Low expectations from the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference
WTO MC12 Day 1: Fishing subsidies to food crisis, here's what was discussed
-
On behalf of partner economies including India, US State Department on Wednesday (local time) released a Joint Statement of the 2022 Supply Chain Ministerial Forum, focussing on the global challenge which includes -- the COVID-19 pandemic, wars and conflicts and climate change.
"The shocks to global supply chains from pandemics, wars and conflicts, extreme climate impacts, and natural disasters have put in stark relief the urgent need to further strengthen supply chains, to work to reduce and end near-term disruptions, and to build long-term resilience. This is a global challenge we intend to approach resolutely and cooperatively," the joint statement read.
The partner economies include Australia, Brazil, Canada, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
According to the statement, for building collective long-term resilient supply chains based on international partnerships, all the partner countries aimed to follow various global supply chain principles including transparency, diversification, security and sustainability.
"We intend to promote transparency in consultation with the private sector, civil society, different levels of government, and other relevant stakeholders, consistent with Participants' domestic laws and international obligations, in order to strengthen the resilience of supply chains," the joint statement read.
"We aim to promote diversification and increase global capacities for multiple, reliable, and sustainable sources of materials and inputs, intermediate goods, and finished goods in priority sectors, along with logistics infrastructure capacities, increasing the resilience of supply chains to make our economies less vulnerable to disruptions and shocks," it read further.
The joint statement added that the partner countries encourage Participants to undertake this cooperation in partnership with industry, labor and civil society, and other relevant stakeholders, pursuant to domestic laws, to better understand and manage security risks to supply chains.
"We intend to encourage global sustainability and responsible business conduct across supply chains, as well as objectives set out in relevant multilateral environmental agreements to which we are parties, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement," it read.
All the countries also welcomed all economies and invite all industries, businesses, women, workers, officials from different levels of government, labour and civil society, and other stakeholders to join us in pursuit of resilient supply chains, guided by these principles.
"We acknowledge the key to resolving the next global supply chain crisis is to prevent it from happening in the first place" the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU