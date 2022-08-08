TMS Ep232: RBI repo rate, domestic investors, rate-sensitive stocks, ESOPS

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has hiked the repo rate by 50 basis point -- taking it above the pre-pandemic level. So how will it impact home loan borrowers, retail investors and India Inc's investment cycle?

One of the observations that the RBI’s MPC made was that the domestic economic activity was resilient against the backdrop of adverse global environment. The country’s equity markets are a good example of this. Over the last few years, investment by domestic investors has seen a steady rise. We offer an insight into it.

Bond prices fell sharply while the equities rallied after the RBI’s rate hike on Friday. Find out how the increase in repo rate will affect both these asset classes.

Margins of several companies, especially in the IT sector, have taken a hit due the high attrition rates. Employers looking to attract and retain talent are going beyond offering traditional benefits like allowances, special pay packages and bonuses. One such compensation is . This episode of the podcast explains what are and more.