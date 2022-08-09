TMS Ep233: Akasa Air strategy, Delhi's excise policy, markets, belated ITR

Two Boeing 737 Max aircraft, bearing the logo of Akasa Air, took off from the runways of Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports on Sunday, hotting up competition in the Indian sky. Apart from keeping the fares low, what other strategy the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed budget carrier is adopting to stay afloat?

celebrated the launch of Akasa airline with a huge chocolate cake. But liquor was missing. The ace- investor had a few years ago told Business Standard that he was cutting down on his drinking. But not everyone is doing that. In Delhi, people are finding it hard to fetch their favourite brand, due to sparse vends. A slugfest is going on the Delhi government’s liquor policy.

Riding high on consumer spending, new-age tech companies have reported better-than-expected June quarter results. But analysts believe it will be a long road to recovery for their respective businesses and the stock prices. Take a dive into whether it is the right time to own these stocks.

Most of us must have filed the tax return for all our earnings, including those made from the markets. The last date for filing tax return was July 31. But what if you have missed it. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know your options now.