JUST IN
TMS Ep241: UPI charges, FIFA bans AIFF, jewellery stocks, ISRO's SSLV
Gadkari seeks Amitabh Bachchan's support for Centre's road safety mission
LIVE: Russia says it may shut nuclear plant; Kyiv says that risks disaster
Should there be charges on UPI fund transfers?
WB SSC scam: HC asks for TET certificate of Anubrata Mondal's daughter
Govt treating matter like 'trash': J'khand HC on probe of Ranchi violence
Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Top 10 places for the best festive experience
CBI searches at 25 locations over coins missing from SBI vaults
Cereal inflation likely to offset disinflationary forces, say experts
Work in progress for import substitution, says Uttar Pradesh govt
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

TMS Ep241: UPI charges, FIFA bans AIFF, jewellery stocks, ISRO's SSLV

Should there be charges on UPI fund transfers? What's at stake as FIFA bans Indian football federation? Should you buy jewellery stocks this festive season? Why is ISRO's SSLV important? Answers here

Topics
UPI transactions | FIFA U-17 World Cup | Gold jewellery

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

TMS
TMS241

ALSO READ

FIFA bans AIFF: Everything you need to know about Indian football crisis

ISRO all set to launch SSLV on August 7; here's all you need to know

AIFF ban: Take steps to host U-17 World Cup, Supreme Court tells govt

FIFA likely to start Qatar World Cup 2022 a day earlier; find out why

Brand presence and sponsorship money likely to shrink as FIFA bans AIFF

    • Will you be comfortable paying for your daily UPI transactions? This is one of the many questions that the Reserve Bank of India has asked from the public as it wants to help make this digital ecosystem sustainable.

    From the central bank, let us move on to the corridors of the Supreme Court -- which has asked the government to intervene and ensure that India hosts the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October. FIFA has suspended India over “undue influence from third parties”. Find out more about this ban and its likely implications.

    A good showing in the Under-17 Women’s World Cup could help revive the fortunes of the game in the country. Meanwhile, the onset of the festive season is sparkling brightly over the jewellery sector. With the gold prices correcting over 12 per cent from their March peak, analysts foresee more upside in related stocks down the road.

    After the markets, let us move on to the world of space and satellites. Earlier this month, a small glitch derailed an ISRO plan to place light-weight satellites into orbit. For the newly-built Small Satellite Launch Vehicle or SSLV -- which was carrying these satellites-- it was the first assignment. But it will certainly not be the last. There is a lot in store for this satellite launch vehicle. Let us know more about it n this episode of the podcast.

    First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 08:00 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU