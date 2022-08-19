TMS Ep241: UPI charges, FIFA bans AIFF, jewellery stocks, ISRO's SSLV

Will you be comfortable paying for your daily This is one of the many questions that the Reserve Bank of India has asked from the public as it wants to help make this digital ecosystem sustainable.

From the central bank, let us move on to the corridors of the Supreme Court -- which has asked the government to intervene and ensure that India hosts the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October. FIFA has suspended India over “undue influence from third parties”. Find out more about this ban and its likely implications.

A good showing in the Under-17 Women’s World Cup could help revive the fortunes of the game in the country. Meanwhile, the onset of the festive season is sparkling brightly over the jewellery sector. With the gold prices correcting over 12 per cent from their March peak, analysts foresee more upside in related stocks down the road.

After the markets, let us move on to the world of space and satellites. Earlier this month, a small glitch derailed an plan to place light-weight satellites into orbit. For the newly-built Small Satellite Launch Vehicle or SSLV -- which was carrying these satellites-- it was the first assignment. But it will certainly not be the last. There is a lot in store for this satellite launch vehicle. Let us know more about it n this episode of the podcast.