TMS Ep243: Ethical code for pharmas, EPFO, FMCG margins, moonlighting

Ever wondered why you don’t get the medicines prescribed by some doctors anywhere else, but close to their clinics? Or why medicines of some brands are prescribed more often than the others having the similar salt? Activists have long been alleging nexus between companies and doctors -- who are wooed with freebies ranging from costly gadgets to foreign trips. One such allegation of bribery echoed in the Supreme Court last week, which termed it as “serious”. So, in today’s segment, we ask why the Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices is still voluntary and not legally binding?



During the hearing, justice Chandrachud said that he too took Dolo 650 to cope with a recent bout of Covid-19. From firms and doctors, let us now move on to something which concerns your retirement. Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is evolving. From investing in traditional instruments, it has been exploring the virtues of markets for a while now. So is the statutory body’s bold move bearing fruits now.

But many experts believe that investing in equities or market-linked instruments is better due to the spiralling inflation. The consumer basket in India has been adversely affected due to the high food inflation and weak macro environment. However, a gradual pick-up in consumption along with easing global commodity prices is expected to ease margin woes of companies.

After the companies, let us move on to IT firms which are now grappling with a trend called moonlighting. While most organisations frown upon it, workers seem to be liking it. Let us delve into this debate in this episode of the podcast.