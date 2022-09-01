TMS Ep250: India's Q1 GDP, RCap insolvency, IPOs in 2022, Floor Area Ratio
India's Q1 GDP grows at 13.5%: What does it mean? Will creditors lose out in RCap resolution? How long before the primary market revs up? What is Floor Area Ratio? All answers here
Topics
India GDP | Reliance Captial | IPOs
https://mybs.in/2b0Vufk
Advance-decline ratio remains below 1 for second month in a row
Cyclonic circulation over North Odisha; rain likely in North India: IMD
North to western India to get scattered rainfall during next five days: IMD
Analysts slash India's GDP forecast amid high inflation, recession fears
India Q4 GDP: Inflation may have slowed down growth to just 4%, says poll
Indian economy grew by 13.5% in the first quarter of the current financial year, slower than what most economists predicted, but high enough to keep the hopes alive amid ongoing global uncertainty. The growth was primarily driven by a rise in private consumption.
After India’s GDP numbers, let us move on to one of the biggest fire sales the country’s corporate sector has seen. Monday was the last day for submission of bids for Reliance Capital assets sale after five deadline extensions. So what is in the store for the lenders and other stakeholders?
From the peak of Rs 2,762, the share of Reliance Capital was trading at Rs 14 on Tuesday. Let us move on to primary markets now. As against over 60 companies that took the IPO route last year, only 16 companies have floated their initial public offers this year. Take a dive into the reasons behind the lull this year.
The real estate sector too is going through a rough patch. And last week’s demolition of two illegal towers in an upscale society in Noida only adds to its woes, and sullies the builder’s image. The buildings are razed, but its visuals will continue to haunt the prominent builder. It circumvented rules, changed the floor area ratio several times in collusion with corrupt officials. But what exactly is the floor area ratio? And why is it important? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU