TMS Ep250: India's Q1 GDP, RCap insolvency, IPOs in 2022, Floor Area Ratio

Indian economy grew by 13.5% in the first quarter of the current financial year, slower than what most economists predicted, but high enough to keep the hopes alive amid ongoing global uncertainty. The growth was primarily driven by a rise in private consumption.

After India’s GDP numbers, let us move on to one of the biggest fire sales the country’s corporate sector has seen. Monday was the last day for submission of bids for Reliance Capital assets sale after five deadline extensions. So what is in the store for the lenders and other stakeholders?

From the peak of Rs 2,762, the share of Reliance Capital was trading at Rs 14 on Tuesday. Let us move on to primary markets now. As against over 60 companies that took the IPO route last year, only 16 companies have floated their initial public offers this year. Take a dive into the reasons behind the lull this year.

The sector too is going through a rough patch. And last week’s demolition of two illegal towers in an upscale society in Noida only adds to its woes, and sullies the builder’s image. The buildings are razed, but its visuals will continue to haunt the prominent builder. It circumvented rules, changed the floor area ratio several times in collusion with corrupt officials. But what exactly is the floor area ratio? And why is it important? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.