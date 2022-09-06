TMS Ep253: Reliance FMCG, IT industry, Shapoorji Pallonji, Nord Stream 1

There is a new player in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) landscape – the one which cannot be ignored. Reliance Industries’ announcement to enter the sector will heat up competition in the space dominated by the likes of HUL, ITC, Nestle India and Patanjali. Will the oil-to-telecom- conglomerate be a disruptor in this segment too?

Just like the FMCG firms, information technology companies are also feeling the margin pressure. It has forced some of the leading IT firms to reduce or hold back employee bonuses. Looming clouds of recession in the US and Europe are also making IT firms nervous, as key clients are tightening their purse strings. So, for how long will Indian IT service providers face margin pressure? And, is there a solution to it?

Cyrus Mistry’s untimely and tragic death has shocked everyone in the business world and beyond. It comes just two months after his father Pallonji Mistry’s demise. So what next for the multi-billion dollar . While analysts believe the professionally-run group will see no impact on its functioning, they expect the ambiguity over the next mentor to cloud near-term outlook for group stocks.

Financial markets in Europe sunk on Monday after the Russian decision to snap the gas supply via its Nord Stream 1. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more about this pipeline, and why is it so crucial for Europe.