Surpassing UK as 5th largest economy is a pleasure to behold, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Indias achievement of eclipsing the United Kingdom to become the fifth largest economy in the world is a pleasure of surpassing those who ruled over India for around 250 years, and which supersedes the "mere statistics of improved ranking".
Modi made these comments while interacting with teachers honoured with National Awards for Teachers.
Highlighting the appreciation received by the National Education Policy, the Prime Minister said that it is a step in the right direction.
Emphasising the need to go through the National Educational Policy more than once, he Agave the analogy of Mahatma Gandhi where he read the Bhagavad Gita again and again and each time he found a new meaning.
Modi stressed on the need to imbibe the National Educational Policy in such a way that the government document becomes the basis of the students' lives.
"Teachers played a major role in the formulation of the policy," he said, adding that teachers have a monumental role to play in the implementation of the National Educational Policy.
Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister paid homage to former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birthday is commemorated as Teachers Day across the country.
He also reminded the teachers that it is all the more important to be felicitated by the current President of India, Draupadi Murmu, who is also a teacher and has taught in far-flung places of Odisha.
--IANS
ans/arm
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 23:03 IST